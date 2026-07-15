Unused cruise ship careens due to rising sea tide in Zhejiang Province, no casualties reported

An unused cruise ship careened due to rising sea tide on Tuesday in Wenzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province. Local emergency response department told the Global Times that no casualties have been reported in the accident.



On Tuesday evening, multiple netizens in Zhejiang posted online that the Pearl No 7 cruise ship, which is permanently docked at the Yangfushan Puxi Wharf in Wenzhou, had seriously careened.



According to images posted on Chinese social media platform Weibo, the cruise ship appears to be tilted toward the starboard side and possibly hit some wharf buildings.



The Global Times contacted the emergency management bureau of Lucheng District, Wenzhou city. A staff worker there said that there are teams on the ground handling the situation and that there are no casualties have been reported so far. It remains unclear whether the on-site rescue operations have ended, the worker said, without providing further details.



The Yangtze Evening Post reported that the Pearl No 7 cruise ship is a non-powered barge built by Wenzhou Pearl Yacht Co, citing publicly available information.



The ship was completed in May 2012, which is 158 meters in length, 30 meters in width, and 30 meters high above the keel, with a construction expenditure exceeding 100 million yuan ($14.77 million). It is reported that the vessel has been leased as a themed restaurant after renovation in 2022.

