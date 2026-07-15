Xi's speech marking CPC's 105th founding anniversary to be published
By Xinhua Published: Jul 15, 2026 03:42 PM
A speech delivered by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, at a gathering marking the CPC's 105th founding anniversary will be published on Thursday.
The speech by Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published in this year's 14th issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.