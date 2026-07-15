Xi stresses high-quality urban renewal in Shanghai inspection trip

Chinese President Xi Jinping called for advancing high-quality urban renewal on Wednesday during an inspection trip to Shanghai.



Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, stressed the need to fully embrace the people-centered philosophy of urban development.



Urban renewal initiatives should be carried out in a thorough, meticulous and effective manner in a bid to continuously enhance the people's sense of fulfillment, happiness and security, he said.



In Huangpu District, Xi visited a residential community, where four buildings originally built in the 1950s have been renovated and upgraded, significantly improving residents' living conditions.



He stressed that the Party Central Committee attaches great importance to urban development and has pledged to build modernized cities for the people, with the renovation of old residential communities as an important part of that effort.



At the home of a retired resident, Xi looked closely at the living conditions and said that the CPC is dedicated to serving the people, and only when the people live in peace and contentment can the Party and the government rest assured. He expressed the hope that retirees could make the most of retirement and lead even better family lives.



Xi then visited a community fresh produce stall to inspect the supply of fruits and vegetables. He stressed the importance of improving community governance and building well-equipped communities and convenient living circles.



During the inspection tour, Xi stressed that China is now in a critical period for flood control. He urged all localities to prepare for worst-case scenarios and extreme situations, closely monitor rainfall, flood conditions and typhoon developments, conduct thorough and meticulous inspections to identify potential risks, and make solid efforts in flood prevention and control, emergency responses and disaster relief to effectively safeguard people's lives and property.



Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, accompanied Xi on the inspection tour.

