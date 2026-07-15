An event promoting the fifth volume of "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" was held on Wednesday in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan.



Participants said that the fifth volume presents the latest achievements of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and is an authoritative work that can help the international community understand Chinese modernization and contemporary China.



China and Kazakhstan are fellow travelers on the path toward modernization, they said, adding that deepening exchanges between the two countries on governance experiences centered on Xi's important works is of great significance for advancing the building of a China-Kazakhstan community with a shared future.



Addressing the event, Elnur Beisenbayev, head of the Domestic Policy Department of the Executive Office of the President of Kazakhstan, said the event for the book marks a new milestone in mutual learning between the Kazakh and Chinese civilizations.



Kazakhstan is carrying out a series of economic and social reforms, accelerating its modernization based on the country's own national conditions, said Beisenbayev, noting that the two countries share many similarities as they advance along the path of modernization.



The governance philosophy and development strategies embodied in the book are of great value to Kazakhstan, he added.



Askar Umarov, head of the Central Communications Service under the Kazakh President, said China has made remarkable achievements in such fields as the economy, science and technology, culture, the rule of law and diplomacy over the past decades, and its experience deserves in-depth study and broad reference by Kazakhstan.



The fifth volume reflects the key directions of contemporary China's development, said Umarov, adding that the deeper Kazakhstan understands China's development logic and long-term goals, the more fruitful exchanges and cooperation between the two countries will become.



Gulnar Shaimergenova, director of the China Studies Center in Kazakhstan, said that amid accelerating global changes, China has remained an important engine of global economic growth and a key force for international stability.



Noting that Xi's works have been translated into dozens of languages and have attracted wide attention around the world, she said Xi's thought has made important contributions to building global consensus and addressing major challenges facing global development.



During the event, the Chinese side presented Kazakh guests with copies of the Kazakh edition of the fourth volume and the Russian edition of the fifth volume of "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China."



Representatives from think tanks, enterprises and universities of the two countries shared stories of how practical cooperation has benefited local communities. Participating experts exchanged views on topics including the China-Kazakhstan community with a shared future and high-quality Belt and Road cooperation.



The event was jointly organized by China's State Council Information Office, China International Communications Group and the Chinese Embassy in Kazakhstan. More than 200 representatives from publishing houses, media organizations, think tanks, universities, enterprises and other sectors of the two countries attended the event.

