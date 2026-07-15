Heritage experience

Children try their hand at traditional Chinese shadow puppetry during a cultural activity at Yangmaohu community in Tianshan district of Urumqi, Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on July 15, 2026. Photo: VCG
A blizzard has swept across many parts of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region since Wednesday, disrupting traffic ...
A gala entitled "Beautiful Xinjiang" is held to mark the 70th founding anniversary of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region ...
A new air route linking Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, and Minsk, capital of ...