PHOTO / CHINA
Heritage experience
By VCG Published: Jul 16, 2026 12:24 AM
Children try their hand at traditional Chinese shadow puppetry during a cultural activity at Yangmaohu community in Tianshan district of Urumqi, Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on July 15, 2026. Photo: VCG

Children try their hand at traditional Chinese shadow puppetry during a cultural activity at Yangmaohu community in Tianshan district of Urumqi, Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on July 15, 2026. Photo: VCG



 


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