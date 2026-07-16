China opposes drawing ideological lines, imposing technological blockades in AI development: FM

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian

With regards to the development of artificial intelligence (AI), China opposes drawing ideological lines and imposing technological blockades, and the country is committed to coordinating development with security and stands ready to share experiences with all parties to elevate the level of global AI innovation and development, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said at a press briefing on Thursday.The comment comes as the 2026 WAIC and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance, which is scheduled to open on Friday in Shanghai, has attracted significant attention from international media.While many outlets praising that the conference will bring together cutting-edge AI technologies and showcase China's efforts in shaping global AI rules, some hold the view that China seeks to gain support from the Global South through the conference and seize a leading position in the "great power competition" in the AI field. The Economist, in a report published on Tuesday, portrayed China's open-source AI as a "trap" and concluded that "embracing China is a risky hedge against a domineering America."In response to a question on those reports, Lin stressed that the development of AI concerns the common well-being of all humanity. All parties should bridge the digital and intelligence divide, firmly uphold the security baseline, improve global governance, and jointly promote artificial intelligence that is open, inclusive, universally beneficial, and for good."China will take the conference as an opportunity to engage in candid exchanges with all parties and build consensus, ensure that the dividends of the intelligent era benefit developing countries more broadly and enable technological progress to truly promote the development and prosperity of human society," Lin said.Global Times