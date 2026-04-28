Chinese LLM firms embrace domestic chips, speeding up AI growth

Conceptual diagram of AI Photo: VCG

Chinese large-language model (LLM) companies are adapting domestic computing power chips, a move that analysts said on Tuesday will accelerate the development of the artificial intelligence (AI) industry ecosystem.In a fresh development, Chinese tech company Xiaomi released and open-sourced its MiMo-V2.5-Pro on Tuesday. On the same day, Chinese Graphic Processing Unit (GPU) maker MetaX announced that it had completed Day Zero ultra-fast adaptation of the model, allowing it to run smoothly on its Xiyun C-series GPU platform."This adaptation marks a significant step forward in the collaborative development of domestic computing power and Chinese LLMs, jointly promoting the openness and prosperity of the global AI ecosystem," MetaX noted.Chinese chip company Enflame said on Tuesday that it had also synchronously completed Day Zero ultra-fast adaptation for MiMo-V2.5-Pro, becoming one of the first domestic computing power vendors to achieve compatibility.Enflame noted that the adaptation further strengthens the foundational infrastructure for domestic AI computing power. Leveraging independently developed integrated software and hardware capabilities, it enables more efficient deployment of Chinese LLMs, provides strong support for the large-scale application of domestic AI, and jointly promotes the open integration and prosperous development of the global AI ecosystem.The rapid ecosystem response highlights the accelerating momentum in China's domestic AI stack. On April 24, DeepSeek released its highly anticipated V4 series and achieved deep adaptation with Huawei's Ascend ecosystem, with Huawei announcing full support across its Ascend supernode product line for high-performance inference.This is not an isolated case. In recent months, many leading Chinese LLMs have taken proactive steps to deeply integrate with domestic computing hardware, forming a clear trend of close model-chip collaboration.For example, Step 3.5 Flash from StepFun was promptly adapted by multiple top chip vendors including Huawei Ascend, MetaX and Biren Tech. Similarly, models such as Zhipu GLM-5, Alibaba's Qwen series, and Baidu's ERNIE have also achieved broad compatibility with domestic platforms."This demonstrates that the training of China's top-tier LLMs can now be fully conducted on domestic computing platforms. Whether in mitigating risks related to computing power supply or achieving cost-effective deployment of LLMs, it holds significant strategic value," Xiang Ligang, director-general of the Zhongguancun Modern Information Consumer Application Industry Technology Alliance, told the Global Times on Tuesday.Xiang noted that it fully showed that pairing domestic LLMs with domestic chips is no longer merely an industry aspiration or vision. It has become a practical reality with full readiness for commercial deployment and large-scale application."Supported by domestic computing chips, the overall capabilities of Chinese LLMs are expected to see substantial improvement. This also lays a solid foundation for the long-term development of China's AI industry," Ma Jihua, a veteran industry analyst, told the Global Times on Tuesday.By leveraging this virtuous cycle of mutual empowerment between software and hardware, China can ensure the independent, secure, and controllable development of the AI industry, while accelerating the application of AI technologies in the national economy and various critical sectors, Ma noted.The progress comes as China enters the first year of its 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-30) period. According to the outline of the plan, China has vowed to enhance computing power, algorithms, and efficient data supply."We will accelerate the cultivation of an independent, controllable, and collaboratively operating software and hardware ecosystem," the plan said, noting efforts including promoting improvements in AI model architecture and algorithm optimization, and strengthening collaborative innovation across models, chips, cloud, and applications."Despite turbulent global headwinds, China remains steadfastly focused on its own trajectory. The country's technological self-reliance is not synonymous with isolation; rather, it fuses global openness with powerful endogenous momentum," Ma said.This approach has propelled China from a follower to a pacesetter, Ma noted, anchoring the nation's high-quality development while contributing Chinese solutions to global scientific progress.