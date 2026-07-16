China, Netherlands agree to encourage companies to resolve dispute via consultation, safeguard chip chains: spokesperson

MOFCOM spokesperson He Yadong Photo: Tao Mingyang/GT

Commerce Ministry spokesperson He Yadong said on Thursday that China and the Netherlands have continuously deepened bilateral economic and trade cooperation over the past decade since establishing an open, pragmatic and comprehensive partnership, in response to a question about efforts to resolve the Nexperia dispute.He said that Dutch Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation Sjoerd Sjoerdsma visited China on July 7 and co-chaired the 18th meeting of the China-Netherlands Joint Economic and Trade Committee with Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao, during which the two sides had candid and in-depth exchanges on China-Netherlands and China-EU economic and trade relations. The two sides agreed that their governments should create a favorable environment, encourage companies to resolve disputes through consultation, and jointly safeguard the security and stability of global semiconductor supply chains and industrial chains, He said.Global Times