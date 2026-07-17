Xi offers four observations on AI development, governance

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday presented four observations on artificial intelligence (AI) development and governance while addressing the opening ceremony of the 2026 World AI Conference and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance.



First, adhering to the principle of openness and win-win cooperation while boosting innovation-driven development.



Second, strengthening risk awareness and ensuring that AI is secure and controllable.



Third, encouraging inclusiveness and promoting mutual learning among civilizations.



Fourth, advocating solidarity and improving global governance.

