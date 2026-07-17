China's super-large shield tunneling machine rolls off production line

A domestically manufactured 14-meter-class super-large diameter shield tunneling machine, named "Pioneer" rolled off the production line on July 17, 2026. Photo: VCG

A domestically manufactured 14-meter-class super-large diameter shield tunneling machine, named "Pioneer" rolled off the production line on Friday, the Xinhua News Agency reported, citing its developer.The 14.02-meter-diameter machine, jointly built by China Railway 14th Bureau Group and China Railway Construction Heavy Industry Co, will be used to bore the Taihu Lake crossing section of the Wuxi-Yixing intercity railway (the S2 Line) in East China's Jiangsu Province, according to China Railway Construction Corporation (CRCC).The S2 Line, which links the cities of Wuxi and Yixing, is a key project in the effort to build a "half-hour commuter circle" between the two cities and boost the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta region.With a total length of about 61 kilometers and a design speed of 160 kilometers per hour, the line's Taihu Lake tunnel, stretching 21.6 km, is a crucial part of the project. It will be constructed in five sections using four 14-meter-class super-large diameter shield machines, making it the country's first ultra-large diameter shield tunnel beneath Taihu Lake.Tian Zhaoping, the shield project manager from China Railway 14th Bureau Group, said the Pioneer features a pressurized composite cutterhead design with various cutter types, including disc cutters, scraper cutters and overcutters, which can be flexibly replaced according to the geological conditions.The machine is also equipped with a high-precision guidance system, an intelligent excavation management system, a high-power crusher system, and a synchronous single-liquid thick slurry grouting system.Once completed, the S2 Line will connect major transportation hubs such as Sunan Shuofang International Airport, Wuxi Railway Station and Yixing high-speed railway station.Global Times