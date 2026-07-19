Mounted pride

Performers wave Chinese national flags while dressed in vibrant traditional ethnic attire at the opening ceremony of the 36th Naadam Festival in Xilin Gol League, North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, on July 18, 2026. Photo: VCG
From joining dragon boat race to making the sticky zongzi, a traditional Chinese food made of glutinous rice ...
Exhibitors use a massive three-meter cauldron to simmer braising liquid in Guilin, South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, ...
A “blood moon” casts its glow over Beijing on March 3 as the only total lunar eclipse of ...