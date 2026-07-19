PHOTO / CHINA
Mounted pride
By VCG Published: Jul 19, 2026 11:15 PM
Performers wave Chinese national flags while dressed in vibrant traditional ethnic attire at the opening ceremony of the 36th Naadam Festival in Xilin Gol League, North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, on July 18, 2026. Photo: VCG

Performers wave Chinese national flags while dressed in vibrant traditional ethnic attire at the opening ceremony of the 36th Naadam Festival in Xilin Gol League, North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, on July 18, 2026. Photo: VCG




RELATED ARTICLES
Intl travelers immerse in Dragon Boat Festival traditions, gaining deeper appreciation of Chinese culture

From joining dragon boat race to making the sticky zongzi, a traditional Chinese food made of glutinous rice ...

New-level noodles

Exhibitors use a massive three-meter cauldron to simmer braising liquid in Guilin, South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, ...

Otherworldly

A “blood moon” casts its glow over Beijing on March 3 as the only total lunar eclipse of ...