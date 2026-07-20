China leads global humanoid robot development with over 400 complete robot products
By Xinhua Published: Jul 20, 2026 11:08 AM
China has developed more than 400 complete humanoid robot products, accounting for over half of the world's total, highlighting the country's rapidly expanding presence in the robotics sector, official data showed Monday.
In the first half of the year, China-developed quadruped robots account for nearly 70 percent of global sales, according to data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.