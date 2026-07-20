China's cyberspace regulator launches campaign to rectify harmful AI-generated animations, short video clips targeting minors

A concept picture of AI city File photo: VCG

The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) has issued a notice to launch a 4-month special campaign aimed at creating clean and healthy online environment for minors and strengthening cyberspace protection for the group, according to a post on CAC's Wechat account on Monday.The notice specifically highlighted issues related to harmful artificial intelligence (AI)-generated animation and short video clips targeting minors, vowing to step up efforts to address them.Launching the special campaign is an important measure to protect the legitimate rights and interests of minors and to safeguard their healthy growth, CAC officials said.In terms of online content creation and publishing, misconducts include fabricating toxic animations by using AI to maliciously parody classic cartoon characters and deliberately amplifying violent and horrific elements. The notice also highlighted content that encourages dangerous behaviors, such as choking.It noted that some accounts have sensationalized controversial child personas, including "reincarnated prodigies" and "precocious little beauties," while staging videos that depict skipping school, playing truant, or glorifying a "lying flat" or anti-study lifestyle to promote negative social values.Other problems include mass-producing bizarre, grotesque, and sensational AI-generated video clips that poison minors' minds. Some AI applications create inappropriate characters and generating ambiguous or vulgar content which should be rectified.Also, several platforms and online groups have been found engaging in problematic behavior. Some individuals use pretexts such as "looking for a bestie" to lure minors into sending their private photos. Certain online groups, under the guise of "anime welfare," deliberately target minors with pornographic comics and other illegal content. Sexually suggestive emojis and vulgar internet slang frequently appear under videos featuring minors, which causes harassment. Some platforms use tactics like "summer vacation companionship" to entice minors into soft erotic chats.The special campaign is divided into two steps. While the first step focuses on the entire process and full chain of content production and dissemination during the period of summer vacation, the second step will include thorough investigations into various chaotic phenomena and prominent risks that may affect the physical and mental health of minors.According to the notice, in the second stage, China's cyberspace regulator will focus on standardizing platforms' recommendation behaviors.The regulator will continue to investigate and address issues related to platforms recommending harmful content, negative value orientations, inappropriate use of minors' images, and violations of minors' privacy. Platforms will be guided to optimize their algorithmic recommendation mechanisms and they are prohibited from setting up algorithm models that induce online addiction or excessive consumption.Also, online platforms will be urged to adopt stricter review standards for their content such as children's animations. Accounts that publish content with negative or misleading orientations under labels such as "enlightenment and early education" will be punished.