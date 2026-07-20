Colorful history

A painted pottery basin with floral patterns from the Xiyin Culture, dating back about 5,800 to 5,300 years, draws visitors in an exhibition in Taiyuan, North China's Shanxi Province on July 20, 2026. Showcasing 137 pieces (sets) of cultural relics ranging from the Yangshao period to the Taosi Culture, the exhibition is structured chronologically for the first time to present a panoramic view of the evolution and decorative features of prehistoric painted pottery in the Fenhe River Basin from 7,000 to 4,000 years ago. Photo: VCG



