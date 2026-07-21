China builds 6 million km of artery roads crisscrossing the country: official

A view of a highway in Hejing County of Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture of Bayingolin, Northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, June 17, 2025 Photo: VCG

China's national three-dimensional artery roads network exceeded 6 million kilometers in mileage during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-25), Vice Minister of Transport Xu Chengguang said at a press conference on Tuesday.The completion rate of the main framework of six transportation arteries, seven transportation corridors, and eight transportation channels reached 91 percent, Xu said.The operating mileages of high-speed railways surpassed 50,000 kilometers, the total length of expressways in operation reached 199,000 kilometers, the number of port berths of 10,000 tons and above reached 3,061, and the total number of airports reached 270, the official said, adding that the country also set up the world's largest delivery network, which benefits billions of people.Looking to the future, China will focus on advancing the construction of major cross-regional and cross-basin transportation corridors, Xu said, noting that the nation will strive to raise the completion rate of the main framework of the national three-dimensional transport network to 95 percent during the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-30).Global Times