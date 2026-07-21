Chinese women’s volleyball team set for VNL Finals clash with top-seeded US team

Chinese women's volleyball team Photo: VCG

China's women's national volleyball team heads into the 2026 Volleyball Nations League (VNL) Finals with a young and relatively inexperienced roster, as they gear up to take on the top-seeded US in Wednesday's quarterfinal clash in Macao, China.The Chinese Volleyball Association on Monday announced the 16-player squad for the July 22-26 tournament, with outside hitter Wu Mengjie ruled out through injury.China secured a place in the eight-team finals as hosts and will compete as the eighth seed under the tournament format, which features a single-elimination knockout bracket.The VNL Finals mark the first major international tournament hosted by China under the new Olympic cycle leading to the Los Angeles 2028 Games.The squad reflects the team's ongoing transition, combining experienced veterans such as captain Gong Xiangyu, middle blocker Wang Yuanyuan and libero Wang Mengjie with a new generation of players including Zhuang Yushan, Zhang Zixuan, Li Chenxuan and Dong Yuhan.Head coach Zhao Yong said the team had benefited from the three preliminary-leg tournaments and was ready for the challenge ahead."After the first three legs of competition, the team is well prepared. We will give our all against the US," Zhao said. "We have many young players, so our performance on court can fluctuate. We hope to fully display our existing technical and tactical abilities during the match."The Chinese team completed its final training camp in Jiangmen, South China's Guangdong Province, before arriving in Macao to begin its final preparations. The team will take on the US on Wednesday night.Captain Gong said the team have made specific preparations for the quarterfinal."We have made targeted arrangements in training and will strive to perform well during the match," Gong said. "We are looking forward to delivering a strong performance and playing to our expected level."The Chinese squad largely retains the core group that competed throughout the VNL preliminary phase. At outside hitter, Zhuang, Li and Dong headline a young attacking unit that gained valuable experience during the three-week league stage.The middle blocker position features Wang Yuanyuan, Chen Houyu, Wang Aoqian and Guo Zhongnan, providing a combination of international experience and emerging talent. Gong leads a group of four opposite hitters that also includes Tang Xin, Yang Shuming and Zhou Yetong.Setter Zhang Zixuan, one of the team's breakout young players this season, joins veteran Diao Linyu and Xie Shengyu, while Wang Mengjie and Ni Feifan will share libero duties.The absence of Wu Mengjie and another established outside hitter, Li Yingying, means China will once again rely heavily on its younger attackers against one of the world's strongest teams.The US team topped the VNL preliminary standings to earn the No.1 seed after an impressive campaign and enters the finals as one of the tournament favorites.Since the Volleyball Nations League replaced the FIVB World Grand Prix in 2018, the Chinese women's team has been a regular participant in the finals but has yet to win the title.The Chinese team claimed bronze medals in 2018 and 2019 before reaching the knockout stage on several subsequent occasions. In 2025, China advanced to the finals after winning nine of its 12 preliminary matches before losing a five-set quarterfinal to Poland.Although expectations remain measured as the team continues its transition, a home crowd in Macao will provide added motivation as China seeks to challenge the tournament's top-ranked team and gain valuable experience ahead of future major international competitions.