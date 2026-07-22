Chinese mainland spokesperson appreciates the Papua New Guinea government’s closure of Taiwan’s representative office in the country

Taiwan Affairs Office spokesperson Zhang Han takes reporters' questions on recent hot issues concerning cross-Straits relations on April 1, 2026 during a regular press briefing in Beijing. Photo: VCG

China highly appreciates the Papua New Guinea government’s decision to shut down the “Taipei Economic Office” in the country, Taiwan Affairs Office spokesperson Zhang Han said on Wednesday in response to the protest lodged by Taiwan region’s “foreign affairs” authority against the move.Facts have repeatedly shown that the one-China principle is a fundamental norm of international relations and a consensus widely shared by the international community, Zhang said. Upholding the one-China principle is in keeping with justice and the prevailing trend of history, Zhang said.Those who uphold the right course will enjoy wide support, while those who go against it stand isolated. By stubbornly pursuing its separatist “Taiwan independence” agenda and swimming against the tide of history, the Democratic Progressive Party authorities’ will only suffer repeated setbacks in the international stage, Zhang added.Papua New Guinea’s Foreign Minister Justin Tkatchenko announced the closure of Taiwan’s representative office in the country without prior negotiation with Taiwan, Taiwan local media outlet CNA reported on last Thursday citing Taiwan region’s so-called “foreign affairs” authority.Taiwan rejected Papua New Guinea’s unilateral decision and the Taipei’s Economic Office in Papua New Guinea continues normal operations, according to CNA.Global Times