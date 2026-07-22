Xi stresses fostering virtue through education, promoting high-quality basic education
By Xinhua Published: Jul 22, 2026 06:06 PM
Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged efforts to carry out the basic task of fostering virtue through education and break new ground in the high-quality development of the country's basic education.
Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in an instruction on work related to basic education.