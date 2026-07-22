China vows to take 'necessary' measures to protect Chinese firms' rights after France passes 'discriminatory' law targeting Shein, Temu, and AliExpress

The Ministry of Commerce of China File photo: VCG

China on Wednesday expressed serious concern to France's newly passed "anti-fast fashion" law, which imposed discriminatory restrictions on Chinese cross-border e-commerce platforms, and vowed to take necessary measures to hit back if the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises are infringed.Commenting on the French legislation which specifically targets Chinese fast fashion retailers including Shein, Temu, and AliExpress, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) said on Wednesday that the law, under the guise of environmental and sustainability standards, adopts exclusive measures that are suspected of violating the WTO non-discrimination principles, constitutes a trade barrier against China, and deviates from the principles of fair competition and free trade that France claims to uphold."The law will not only harm the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises but also hurt the interests of French consumers," the spokesperson added.China urges France to abide by WTO rules, immediately correct its discriminatory practices, and provide Chinese companies with a fair, transparent, and non-discriminatory business environment."The Chinese side will closely monitor the formulation and implementation of the law's detailed rules. If the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises are infringed, China will take necessary measures to hit back," the spokesperson said.On June 29, the French parliament passed a bill to curb the rapid rise of fast fashion, directly targeting prominent Asian e-commerce platforms such as Shein, Temu and AliExpress.According to French media Le Monde, some have criticized the legislation for sparing European and French companies such as Zara and Kiabi, with some leftist lawmakers in both chambers abstaining during the vote for the law.Global Times