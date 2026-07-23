How Chinese brands are cooling SE Asia with localized solutions

A pedestrian shades her face from the sun on a street in Bangkok, Thailand, June 23, 2026. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

Longer, hotter seasons are changing not only how Southeast Asians live, but also what they expect from the cooling appliances at home. Consumers increasingly want devices that are energy-efficient, durable and designed for local conditions.Chinese manufacturers are responding with more than affordable products. Across the region, companies are investing in local research teams, manufacturing facilities and after-sales services to deliver solutions designed for Southeast Asia's climate, homes and lifestyles.From Indonesia's salt-laden coastal air and Thailand's humid heat to Malaysia's compact urban kitchens, companies are redesigning appliances to better match local environments and consumer preferences. That strategy is helping Chinese brands expand their presence in the regional market while building long-term relationships with local consumers.A "HOTTER" MARKETAs hotter weather becomes a familiar part of daily life across Southeast Asia, consumers are increasingly turning to products that help them stay cool without driving up electricity bills.Indonesia is facing an extended dry season this year under the influence of El Nino, while Malaysia and Vietnam have also experienced heatwaves. The combination of prolonged heat, high humidity and fluctuating air quality has driven demand for energy-efficient and durable cooling products made by Chinese manufacturers.In Hanoi, portable cooling gadgets at Chinese lifestyle retailer MINISO have become among its best-selling summer items. Handheld fans, cooling neck tubes and mint cooling wipes, priced at just a few U.S. dollars, are popular with office workers and families on the move.Customer Le Hoang said the lightweight products have become essential for outdoor trips, offering affordable relief from the heat when air conditioning is unavailable.Chinese-brand air conditioners are also attracting more households across Southeast Asia, with consumers drawn by their cost-effectiveness and energy efficiency.Chong Kee Pun, manager of Malaysia's first TCL brand store, said air conditioner sales have continued to rise in recent months. Many customers first discover Chinese brands through social media before visiting the store to experience them firsthand.Reports citing Euromonitor International data show Chinese brands' average market share across major Southeast Asian home appliance categories has risen to about 20 percent over the past five years. As regards air conditioners, their regional market share increased from roughly 16 percent to 27 percent.

Staff work at a new air conditioner manufacturing plant of China's Haier in Chonburi, Thailand, Sept. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Weitong)





DESIGNED, NOT EXPORTEDFor Southeast Asian consumers, the best appliance is not necessarily the most advanced one, but the one that fits everyday life. Chinese brands are responding with localized R&D and smart production that reflect the region's climate, infrastructure conditions and evolving consumer preferences.Will Wen, vice president of PT Gree Electric Appliances Indonesia, said Indonesia's high salt fog and intense heat require tailored upgrades. Gree's AIRY air conditioner series can operate at temperatures of up to 65 degrees Celsius and includes fresh-air circulation, HEPA filtration and anti-corrosion protection for coastal environments.Midea runs a local R&D team in Thailand to support the product development needs of its air conditioners in the country and the entire ASEAN market. Engineers applied graphene anti-corrosion coating, widened voltage adaptation ranges and redesigned gentle air outlets to match Thai consumers' dislike of direct cold blasts, said Yang Yaxin, development director of Thailand R&D Center of the group's residential air conditioner division.In the second half of this year, a batch of upgraded new products will be launched, featuring new technologies such as intelligent air distribution and comfortable wind control, said Yang.In Malaysia, compact kitchen spaces inspired Haier's Space Fit fridge series with a slim 594-millimeter depth, said Azri Azizi, retail manager of Haier Malaysia. The brand also rolled out a 24-kg washer-dryer designed for larger families, as well as energy-efficient air conditioners with bilingual English-Malay language controls.ROOTED LOCAL ECOSYSTEMSFor many Southeast Asian consumers, buying a home appliance is only the beginning. Reliable after-sales service, accessible retail stores and skilled local technicians are often as important as product features. Chinese cooling brands are responding by expanding service networks, training local talent and strengthening their offline presence across the region."After-sales service is especially important, as that's one of the main things customers want to know about," said Chong.Haier now operates more than 70 brand stores across Malaysia, where consumers can experience its smart home solutions firsthand, and the brand has recently extended its compressor warranty from 10 to 20 years, said Azri.In Indonesia, Gree upgraded its nationwide service system in May, introducing a 24-hour customer hotline and a repaired-within-48-hour guarantee for cooling devices. The company has also established 16 regional training centers in partnership with Indonesian universities to train local technicians in skills related to heating, ventilation and air conditioning."Going global is not just about entering new markets, but about integrating into local communities, serving local consumers and growing together," Wen said. "Beyond selling products, we aim to build long-term foundations through local talent development and after-sales ecosystems that create long-term value for consumers."