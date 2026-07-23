Shanghai Gigafactory posts 28.4% H1 delivery growth as China powers Tesla's record Q2

Tesla's Gigafactory in Lingang, Shanghai Photo: VCG

Tesla's Shanghai Gigafactory stood out as a major growth engine in the American EV giant's second-quarter earnings, released on Thursday, as it posted the highest monthly vehicle deliveries of the year, according to a statement the company sent to the Global Times.The US carmaker reported total revenue of $28.2 billion for the second quarter of 2026, up 26 percent year-on-year, on the back of rising vehicle deliveries and growth in other businesses.The company produced more than 451,000 EVs worldwide in the second quarter, up about 10 percent year-on-year, while the company's global EV deliveries exceeded 480,000 units.From manufacturing and product development to charging infrastructure and energy storage, Tesla China operations' contribution is significant.The Shanghai Gigafactory delivered more than 89,000 vehicles in June, up 24.4 percent year-on-year, setting a new monthly high for the year. In the first half of 2026, the plant delivered 468,000 vehicles, up 28.4 percent year-on-year.The Shanghai plant is also Tesla's largest export hub, supplying vehicles to markets across the Asia-Pacific and Europe, and the Model Y L is built exclusively at the Shanghai factory.In the first half of the year, China exported a cumulative 5.096 million vehicles, including 2.355 million new energy vehicles (NEVs). In June, monthly vehicle exports topped 1 million units for the first time, up 75.1 percent year-on-year, of which NEV exports reached 523,000 units, surging 160 percent year-on-year.China retained its title as the world's largest auto exporter in 2025 with 7.1 million vehicles shipped. Observers projected that annual vehicle exports will top 10 million units this year.Tesla also added 2,700 Superchargers worldwide in the second quarter, expanding its charging network by 17 percent year-on-year to a cumulative total of 82,000 chargers, of which over 13,000 have been built and opened in the Chinese mainland, said the company.In the energy storage business, Tesla's Shanghai Megafactory posted record production in the second quarter, driving all-time-high energy storage installations in the Europe, Middle East and Africa market, and the plant is continuing to ramp up capacity, said the company statement.Global Times