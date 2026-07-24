China Coast Guard takes lawful control measures against Philippine vessels near Huangyan Dao after Philippine provocations

Drone image shows Philippine public vessels in waters near China's Huangyan Dao on July 23, 2026, for a supply mission for 12 Philippine "octopus boats" in the area. During the cargo transfer operation, a large amount of fuel supplied by the Philippine vessels leaked. Photo: Courtesy of China Coast Guard

The China Coast Guard (CCG) on Friday took control measures in accordance with the law against multiple Philippine vessels engaged in illegal activities in the waters under China’s jurisdiction off Huangyan Dao.On Thursday, two Philippine public vessels (MMOV 3012 and MMOV 3018) ignored repeated dissuasion and warnings from the Chinese side and obstinately intruded into the waters under China's jurisdiction at Huangyan Dao. The CCG took necessary countermeasures in accordance with the law to track, monitor and block the Philippine vessels, compelling them to leave the area, the CCG announced on Thursday.The on-site operations by the Chinese side were professional, standardized, legitimate and lawful, according to the CCG. Huangyan Dao is China’s inherent territory,We urge the Philippine side to immediately stop rights-violation and provocations. The CCG will, in accordance with the law, continue to carry out rights-protection and law-enforcement operations in the waters of China’s Huangyan Dao and resolutely safeguard China’s territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, Jiang Lue, spokesperson for the CCG, said in a statement on Thursday.Global Times