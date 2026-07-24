China blacklists 14 EU entities under export controls to safeguard national security, fulfill international non-proliferation obligations

The Ministry of Commerce of China File photo: VCG

China announced on Friday the decision to place 14 EU entities on its export control list, effective immediately, citing the need to safeguard national security and interests and fulfill international non-proliferation obligations, according to China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM).Export operators are prohibited from exporting dual-use items to these entities, and overseas organizations and individuals are also barred from transferring or providing China-origin dual-use items to them. Any ongoing related activities must be halted immediately, said the MOFCOM's announcement.The 14 entities placed on the export control list are: Lafert S.p.A. and Garnet S.r.l. from Italy, Sindlhauser Materials GmbH, Rheinmetall AG and Antraco Chemie-Handelsgesellschaft mbH from Germany, InPACT S.A., III-V LAB and Cavok UAS from France, Vigo Photonics S.A. and Politechnika Wroclawska from Poland, IHC Merwede Holding B.V. from the Netherlands, TATRA TRUCKS a.s. from the Czech Republic, Opticoelectron Group from Bulgaria and Ekspla UAB from Lithuania, according to the MOFCOM.The European side officially announced its 21st round of sanctions against Russia, placing 14 Chinese mainland and Hong Kong enterprises on its sanctions list. To safeguard national security and interests and fulfill international non-proliferation obligations, in response to the above-mentioned actions by the European side, China has decided, in accordance with relevant laws and regulations, including the Export Control Law of China and the Regulations of China on Export Control of Dual Use Items, to place 14 EU entities on its export control list, a spokesperson of the MOFCOM said on Friday.Global Times