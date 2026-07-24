16th China Airshow rescheduled to December 7-13 in Zhuhai, featuring multiple new equipment displays

Model of a J-35A stealth fighter jet is on display at the exhibition hall of the Aviation Industry Corporation of China at the Airshow China 2024 in Zhuhai, South China's Guangdong Province. Photo: Fan Wei/GT

The 16th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, also known as Airshow China, will be held from December 7 to 13, 2026, in Zhuhai, South China's Guangdong Province, following relevant approvals, the Zhuhai Airshow Group Co Ltd said in an announcement on Friday.This year's airshow coincides with the 30th anniversary of its founding, and will feature a concentrated array of new equipment and cutting-edge technologies from China's aerospace and defense sectors, while also drawing participation from numerous internationally renowned aviation companies, according to the CCTV News on Friday.When the 15th China Airshow concluded in November 2024, PLA Daily, the official newspaper of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA), reported that the 16th Airshow China would be held in Zhuhai from November 10 to 15, 2026.Global Times