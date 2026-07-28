Xi urges pooling strength of overseas Chinese to build strong country, advance national rejuvenation
By Xinhua Published: Jul 28, 2026 12:47 PM
Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged pooling the strength of overseas Chinese and those who have returned to China to contribute to building China into a strong country and advancing national rejuvenation.
Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in an instruction on work related to Chinese nationals overseas.