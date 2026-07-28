SOURCE / ECONOMY
Politicizing submarine cable issues threatens global connectivity: Chinese FM on responds US concerns
By Global Times Published: Jul 28, 2026 04:30 PM
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian


International submarine cables are important international civilian infrastructure that support global network connectivity and serve the vital interests of people in all countries. Politicizing and over-securitizing submarine cable issues will only undermine normal international market rules, threaten global data connectivity and cybersecurity and serve the interests of no party, Lin Jian, a spokesperson for Chinese Ministry of Foreign, said on Tuesday, in response to a question that the US has expressed concerns over China's participation in the construction of submarine optical cables in the Americas and connecting the Pacific to the Americas.

Global Times 


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