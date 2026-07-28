PLA's 99th anniversary promo video unveils new Sichuan ship countermeasures, long-range rocket firepower

A live-fire launch of large-caliber rockets from the Type 191 long-range box-shaped rocket artillery Photo: Screenshot from China Military Bugle

A special documentary "Zhìshèng" (achieve victory) will soon be released online as part of the celebrations marking the 99th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA), and the theme song released on Tuesday came alongside a promo video that contains multiple highlights.The launch of new multi-functional decoy projectiles from the Type 076 amphibious assault ship Sichuan and live-fire firing of large-caliber rockets from the Type 191 long-range box-shaped rocket artillery were both revealed for the first time in the video released on China Military Bugle affiliated with the PLA news media center, showcasing the PLA's hard-hitting long-range precision firepower capabilities.On the occasion of the 98th anniversary of the PLA's founding in 2025, a similar documentary series "Gōngjiān" (Assault) was released, telling the vivid stories of frontline troops fighting to achieve the centenary goal of the PLA and strive for a world-class military through the perspectives of frontline officers and soldiers.In the promotional video for "Assault," dynamic footage of the PLA Navy's Fujian aircraft carrier, new-type submarines conducting long-range missions, and the PLA Rocket Force's intercontinental ballistic missile launches were released.This year's 'Zhìshèng' promo is expected to unveil the latest training footage of multiple main battle equipment from the PLA Army, Navy, Air Force and Rocket Force, directly demonstrating our military's long-range strike capabilities and its readiness to safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests, Zhang Junshe, a Chinese military affairs expert, told the Global Times on Tuesday.Zhang noted that on the occasion of Army Day, the PLA, through its promotional videos, clearly conveys that its modernization has entered a new stage of systematic, intelligent and all-domain development.Zhang also noted that the footage accompanying the "Zhìshèng" theme song featured the launch of new multi-functional decoy projectiles from the Sichuan, the lead ship of the Type 076 amphibious assault ship."This type of decoy projectile, combined with short-range air defense missiles and close-in weapon systems on the ship, forms a shipborne terminal defense system designed to intercept incoming missiles and other threats," Zhang said.

The Type 076 amphibious assault ship Sichuan launches new multi-functional decoy projectiles. Photo: Screenshot from China Military Bugle

The Sichuan is the PLA Navy's new-generation amphibious assault ship and a key asset for advancing the PLA Navy's transformational development and enhancing far-sea combat capabilities, reported CCTV News.The Sichuan was launched in December 2024 and conducted its first sea trial in relevant waters in November 2025, Xinhua News Agency reported.The ship has a full-load displacement of over 40,000 tons, features a twin-island superstructure and a full-length flight deck, and innovatively applies electromagnetic catapult and arrestor technologies, enabling it to carry fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters and amphibious equipment. To date, the Sichuan has successfully completed multiple sea trials, said Xinhua.According to Zhang, the core mission of an amphibious assault ship is to conduct amphibious landing operations. When approaching enemy coastal waters, it faces simultaneous threats from air, surface and underwater weapons. While delivering landing forces, the ship's own defense capability is critical. A comprehensive close-in defense system significantly enhances the Sichuan ship's survivability in high-threat combat environments, enabling it to handle high-end maritime combat scenarios."The new multi-functional decoy projectiles featured in this promo can address multiple threats, including incoming enemy missiles, naval artillery rounds and underwater torpedoes, covering air, surface and underwater defense. They can autonomously select appropriate ammunition based on the type of incoming threat, employing acoustic decoys, infrared jamming, torpedo decoys and multi-band chaff to deceive and deflect incoming attacks, comprehensively strengthening the ship's terminal defense and battlefield survivability," Zhang said.In addition, the live-fire firing of large-caliber rockets from the Type 191 long-range box-shaped rocket artillery was also revealed for the first time in the footage."Previously, footage of the Type 191 firing rockets had been released, but this is the first time it shows the firing of larger-caliber rockets. This large-caliber rocket is essentially a 'tactical missile' with higher precision and greater destructive power," Chinese military affairs expert Song Zhongping told the Global Times on Tuesday.Song noted that the public release of such footage not only serves as a visual demonstration of the equipment's deployment and operational readiness, but also marks the maturation of its combat capabilities. At the same time, the mature deployment of this equipment will continuously strengthen the Army's all-domain long-range firepower capabilities and is an important symbol of the development of the PLA's new-type combat forces.According to Song, the Type 191 features long range, high precision, rapid response, broad firepower coverage and combined point-and-area strike capabilities. Its box-type ammunition resupply method significantly reduces combat preparation time. It integrates both tactical and strategic strike capabilities, enabling long-range suppression, precision strikes and the expansion of land combat capabilities.