Chinese FM slams US’ ban on humanoid robots, vows necessary measures to safeguard interests

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning

A spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry on Wednesday slammed the US' ban on imports of humanoid robots, stressing that protectionism will only harm the interests of US businesses and consumers, and China will continue to take necessary measures to firmly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies.Mao Ning, the spokesperson, made the remarks during a press briefing when asked to comment on the US Federal Communications Commission's announced ban on imports of humanoid robots. The announcement did not name any country, though China is a major supplier of such robots, and Washington said the ban was introduced on national security grounds."China has always been firmly opposed to the US overstretching the concept of national security and cracking down on Chinese companies. Protectionism will not boost US competitiveness and will only harm the interests of US businesses and consumers," Mao said, adding that China will continue to take necessary measures to firmly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies.Separately, when asked whether the Chinese government had been in touch with domestic robotics firms over the Trump administration's ban on imports of new Chinese humanoid robots and grid-connected inverters, Mao reiterated the opposition to the US overstretching the concept of national security and cracking down on Chinese companies."China will take necessary measures to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies," Mao said.Global Times