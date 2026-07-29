Fans rally behind Zheng Qinwen after her loss in Washington sparks debate

Chinese tennis star Zheng Qinwen hits a return to Filipino Alexandra Eala at the WTA Washington Open on July 29, 2026. Photo: VCG

Chinese Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen's disappointing first-round exit at the WTA Washington Open has triggered intense discussion among Chinese tennis fans, with criticism over her recurring inconsistency balanced by widespread calls for patience on Wednesday as the former world No.4 continues her comeback from injury.Zheng squandered a one-set advantage before losing 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 to rising Filipino star Alexandra Eala in the opening round of the WTA 500 event on Tuesday, extending her search for sustained momentum since returning from elbow surgery earlier this year.The defeat prompted an emotional response across Chinese social media, where "what happened to Zheng Qinwen" quickly became a trending topic on Wednesday morning.Some fans voiced frustration at what they described as a familiar pattern, arguing Zheng has struggled to maintain her level once matches become tight. Others questioned whether her aggressive, high-risk style currently leaves too little room for error as she continues rebuilding confidence following her injury layoff.Chinese tennis commentator Chen Junle offered a more nuanced assessment, arguing that Zheng's uncompromising philosophy has become both her greatest strength and her biggest challenge."Her game has always been about pursuing the ultimate shot," Chen wrote on Sina Weibo. "She refuses to take the safer route, choosing instead to walk a tightrope between winners and unforced errors."According to Chen, the approach propelled Zheng to an Australian Open final, Olympic gold and a career-high ranking of world No.4 during her breakthrough years. Yet after returning from injury, the reduced margin for error has made it more difficult to escape periods of poor form.Many supporters echoed that sentiment, urging others not to overreact to a single defeat and reminding critics that recovering from a long-term injury is rarely a straightforward process.Several posts highlighted Zheng's achievements over the past two years, including her Olympic singles gold medal and rise into the world's top five, arguing that temporary setbacks should be viewed as part of the recovery process rather than evidence of permanent decline.In 2023, Zheng outlasted Eala in a grueling three-hour semifinal at the Hangzhou Asian Games before going on to capture the women's singles gold medal. Once ranked as high as world No.4, she entered Washington ranked No.123.Attention has also turned to Zheng's coaching team, with renewed discussion over Spanish coach Pere Riba, who has guided much of her rise on the WTA Tour.Zheng's fans expressed hope that his continued involvement could help Zheng rediscover the consistency that has been missing in recent months. Riba returned to Zheng's team after recovering from injuries sustained in a traffic accident earlier this season.Ahead of the North American hard-court swing at the Washington Open, Zheng had acknowledged that the biggest challenge following her return from injury had been psychological rather than physical."The most difficult thing to overcome has been the mental side," Zheng told the pre-tournament news conference. "My body can gradually recover, but managing my mindset on court after the injury has been an ­ongoing lesson. My team and I work hard every day and stay ­focused because if you don't train well, it will show in matches."She also stressed the importance of remaining present instead of becoming consumed by results."In tennis, the more you think, the worse you play. The higher your level, the simpler your thinking on court needs to be," Zheng said.