Inaugural CMG World Robot Mount Tai Challenge underway in East China’s Shandong

Robot at the inaugural CMG World Robot Mount Tai Challenge in Tai’an, East China’s Shandong Province Photo: Courtesy of CMG

China Media Group (CMG) has launched the inaugural World Robot Mount Tai Challenge, bringing robots to one of China’s most iconic mountain routes to test the limits of embodied intelligence in a real-world environment, CCTV News reported on Wednesday.The organizers said the challenge aims to combine Mount Tai’s cultural heritage with the rapidly growing robotics sector, highlighting the integration of technology, industry and real-world applications.On Tuesday, CCTV News announced it would launch the World Robot Mount Tai climbing competition together with the city of Tai’an in East China’s Shandong Province. It will use the stone stairway from Hongmen to Zhongtianmen as the course to test robots’ perception, decision-making, execution, environmental adaptation and operational reliability, according to the organizers.Renowned for its grueling terrain, Mount Tai is one of China’s most iconic peaks. The route, a classic climbing trail, stretches about 4.5 kilometers with an elevation gain of nearly 600 meters and more than 3,000 stone steps. It normally takes hikers two to three hours to complete. Along the way are well-known scenic and cultural sites including Hongmen Palace, Wanxian Tower, Doumu Palace and Zhongtianmen, as well as over 100 cliff inscriptions and historic relics, according to the report.The organizers said that combining the Taishan hiking trail with the event is a new attempt at the integrated development of technology, culture, and sports, and also provides robotics technology with a real, complex, and highly challenging testing environment.A Tai’an local official said the competition is more than just a sporting event; it carries “far-reaching significance.” He described it as a platform for technological iteration, industrial upgrading, and scenario-based innovation, the Tai’an Daily reported.As of press time, the specific date and schedule of this competition have not yet been announced.The event comes as China steps up efforts to promote real-world testing for humanoid robots and embodied AI. A recent notice from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council called for broader use of real-world scenarios to improve algorithms, gather high-quality data and accelerate deployment in production and daily life, according to the Xinhua News Agency.The organizers said Mount Tai’s uneven terrain, natural slopes and cultural landmarks make it a “natural extreme test field” for embodied intelligence. The competition is also expected to serve as a showcase for robotics research, industrial collaboration and investment exchange, with related exhibitions and networking events planned during the tournament.Global Times