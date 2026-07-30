20th CPC Central Committee to hold fifth plenary session in October on Party self-governance

The fifth plenary session of the 20th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee will be held in Beijing in October, according to a decision made at a CPC Central Committee Political Bureau meeting on Thursday.



The Political Bureau will report its work to the CPC Central Committee, and the session will study major issues on advancing the Party's full and rigorous self-governance, according to the main agenda of the session.



Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, chaired Thursday's meeting, which also analyzed and studied the current economic situation and made arrangements for economic work in the second half of this year.

