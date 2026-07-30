Stories of High-Quality Development | Adapting measures to local conditions, making new quality productive forces take root and thrive



The strongest foundation underpinning the rise of a major country is, without doubt, a complete industrial system. Looking across the globe, no country has achieved national modernization without going through industrial modernization. A strong country must first have strong industries, and a modern industrial system is the material and technological foundation of Chinese modernization.



A modern industrial system is the material and technological foundation of a modern country and the vehicle through which new quality productive forces are nurtured and developed, said Xu Qiang, vice president of the Macroeconomic Research Institute of the National Development and Reform Commission, on a recent episode of People's Daily's "Stories of High-Quality Development."



Whoever can take the lead in building a modern industrial system that adapts to the characteristics of new technologies in this round of transformation will gain the initiative in development, Xu said. At the same time, building a modern industrial system is a systematic endeavor that requires overall planning, targeted implementation and sustained long-term efforts, he added.



New fertilizers: From pursuing volume to boosting effectiveness



During this year's summer harvest, Li Shengyun, a new farmer in Linshu county, east China's Shandong Province, said, "My wheat yielded more this year, I used less fertilizer, and the income is pretty good."



Fertilizer is the "food" of grain. In earlier years, the more fertilizer farmers spread, the "hungrier" the land became. With the fertilizer utilization rate below 30 percent, farming costs kept rising every year, while incomes did not.



According to Zhang Min, deputy director of the National Engineering and Technology Research Center for Slow and Controlled Release Fertilizers, the formulation of the core film material for coated controlled-release fertilizers had long been held by foreign companies, making it unaffordable for large-scale field use in China. Through more than a decade of research, the team tackled two tough challenges: forming a film from bio-based materials, and matching nutrient release to crop uptake. By replacing petrochemical film coatings with natural materials such as crop straw, they developed green bio-based coated controlled-release fertilizers.



The results were immediate. The fertilizer utilization rate rose to 50 percent, and each mu of land needed 30 percent less fertilizer while producing 10 percent more grain. Wan Peng, president of Kingenta Group, said: "In the past, we bought foreign technology and followed others' standards. Now, private enterprises participate in the work of national key laboratories and the National Engineering and Technology Research Center for Slow and Controlled Release Fertilizers, promoting the coordinated advancement of technological and industrial innovation, and we have taken part in formulating national and industry standards."



According to Xu, the key to transforming traditional industries lies not in starting from scratch, but in developing according to local conditions. Linshu did not abandon its foundation as a major fertilizer-producing county just to chase new trends. Instead, it leveraged decades of industrial experience and technological accumulation to help an old industry grow new branches and blossom with new vitality. Ultimately, developing according to local conditions is not about being conservative; it is about making full use of one's own strengths and further enhancing existing advantages.



Machine tools: From imports to self-reliance



As the milling cutter descends, a compressor core impeller is finished. Its surface gleams like a mirror, with precision held to 0.003 millimeters, less than one-twentieth the diameter of a human hair. Over 10 years ago, high-end machine tools were all imported. Some companies clutched purchase orders and waited in line for delivery. When equipment broke down, they had to wait for overseas experts to come and adjust it on site. Every day of delay meant another day the entire production line stood idle.



Today, at Zhuhai Gree's intelligent equipment factory, independently developed machine tools have been deployed across multiple manufacturing sectors. Its high-speed dual five-axis gantry machining center, specially designed for machining integrated die-cast structural components for complete vehicles, delivers an 80 percent improvement in processing efficiency over conventional equipment and has been supplied in volume to multiple new energy vehicle manufacturers. Its five-axis machining equipment for precision components used in intelligent robots matches the performance of top-tier international products while significantly reducing procurement costs.



"High-end equipment is the core foundation for the growth of emerging industries. Looking ahead, Gree will continue to deepen technological iteration in industrial machine tools and intelligent equipment, refining products in close alignment with real production needs in emerging sectors such as new energy and intelligent robots. We will join forces with industrial chain partners to fill gaps in equipment for niche segments. With independent high-end manufacturing equipment, we will lay a firm foundation for the steady growth of emerging domestic industries," said Dong Mingzhu, chairperson of Gree Electric Appliances Inc. of Zhuhai.



Xu said that new quality productive forces do not emerge out of thin air. They are built on relentless efforts to break through core technologies, achieve self-reliance in key areas and extend this momentum to more fields, allowing one tree to grow into a forest. To build a modern industrial system, we must always "enjoy what is already in our bowl, keep an eye on what is in the pot, and think about what is still growing in the field."



Biopharmaceuticals: From following to leading



On a high-precision digital production line, intelligent robotic arms moved nimbly back and forth, carrying out different tasks in an orderly manner. Lyu Aifeng, director of the National and Local Joint Engineering Research Center for Long-Acting Polypeptide Biopharmaceuticals, stood in a corridor of Hansoh Pharmaceutical's production site in Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, watching the line run and recalling a decision made seven years ago.



"In 2019, we stopped all generic drug projects and made a complete shift toward innovative drug R&D and commercialization, committing ourselves to developing innovative drugs with first-in-class (FIC) and best-in-class (BIC) potential, so as to bring more breakthrough therapies to patients in China and around the world," said Lyu. He added that innovative drugs should not merely settle for "keeping up" or "running alongside" others, but should also have the capability to address unmet needs of patients globally.



In just a few months, the first phase of Hansoh's global R&D headquarters will be completed in Zhangjiang, Shanghai. The Huangpu River, which connects China to the world, winds its way to the sea. The industries of the future are not just concepts written in documents; they are tangible outcomes achieved through hard work in laboratories, workshops and clinical settings.



Xu said the three cases rest on the same foundation, the modern industrial system. The system has the deep roots of traditional industries, where "old trees put forth new shoots"; the "solid pillars and beams" of emerging industries, which provide strong support; and the disruptive innovation of future industries, which opens up entirely new possibilities.



It is worth noting that the development of new quality productive forces cannot follow a one-size-fits-all approach. It requires adapting to local conditions, identifying the right entry points and pursuing differentiated paths of development, he added.



"The development of new quality productive forces and the building of a modern industrial system represent a systematic undertaking that has a bearing on overall national development. It cannot be achieved overnight, and we must maintain historical patience and strategic resolve," Xu said.



As long as China pursues progress while ensuring stability, uses technological innovation to drive industrial innovation and builds new competitive advantages through industrial upgrading, the tree of China's economy will surely grow taller and stronger. Its roots will deepen and its branches will flourish, providing solid support for advancing Chinese modernization, he concluded.



