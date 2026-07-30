Central Asia bound

A China-Central Asia freight train departs from the East China International Combined Transport Port in Jinhua, East China's Zhejiang on July 30, 2026, bound for Central Asia via Horgos Port in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Photo: VCG
Tourists visit the China Grand Canal Museum in the city of Yangzhou, East China’s Jiangsu Province, on July ...
2026 Mobile World Congress Shanghai opens
This 50-megawatt solar thermal power plant - one of China's first generation of solar thermal power demonstration projects ...