PHOTO / CHINA
Central Asia bound
By VCG Published: Jul 30, 2026 10:40 PM
A China-Central Asia freight train departs from the East China International Combined Transport Port in Jinhua, East China's Zhejiang on July 30, 2026, bound for Central Asia via Horgos Port in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Photo: VCG

A China-Central Asia freight train departs from the East China International Combined Transport Port in Jinhua, East China's Zhejiang on July 30, 2026, bound for Central Asia via Horgos Port in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Photo: VCG




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