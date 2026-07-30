Chinese vice premier holds candid, in-depth, constructive exchange in video call with US treasury secretary, raises concerns over recent trade curbs against China

China US Photo: VCG

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, also China's lead person for China-US economic and trade affairs, held a video call on Thursday with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Thursday.The two sides had candid, in-depth, and constructive exchanges on effectively implementing the important consensus reached between the two heads of state during their Beijing meeting, and on maintaining the stability of bilateral economic and trade relations, expanding practical cooperation, and properly addressing each other's concerns in the next stage, Xinhua reported.The Chinese side expressed serious concerns over recent US economic and trade restrictive measures against China.The two sides agreed that under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, they would further leverage the role of the China-US economic and trade consultation mechanism to strengthen communication, build mutual trust and dispel doubts, expand cooperation, promote the stable and positive development of bilateral economic and trade relations, and contribute to building a constructive China-US relationship of strategic stability, according to Xinhua.Global Times