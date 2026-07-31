Official documentary reveals PLA’s armed reconnaissance drones conduct live-fire strikes on moving vessel off southeast China

Footage showing PLA Army's KVD002 armed reconnaissance drones appearing in the same frame Photo: Screenshot from CCTV News

A newly released video aired by CCTV on Friday showed the PLA Army's KVD002 armed reconnaissance drone successfully conducting a live-fire strike against a moving naval target off China's southeastern coast. A Chinese military expert said that extensive fielding of medium and large-sized drones signals that the PLA Army has attained full combat and support capabilities.The footage was released in "Victory," a promotional documentary produced by China Central Television (CCTV) to mark the 99th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA).During a joint military exercise, an unidentified unmanned surface vessel (USV) was detected in the maritime waters off China's southeast coast. Upon receiving orders, a drone unit from the PLA Army moved forward to conduct reconnaissance and strike operations.According to the released footage, at least 13 drones appeared in the same frame simultaneously. These drones were identified as the KVD002, the first armed reconnaissance drone of the Chinese Army. It had previously made its debut at the 6th China Helicopter Exposition held in North China's Tianjin Municipality in September 2023.The KVD002 can carry out precision strikes on hostile air defense systems, armored targets and fortifications based on air-ground integration plans, cooperate with helicopters by providing reconnaissance data, escort and target guidance, as well as conduct reconnaissance and strikes independently.The wide fielding of KVD002 armed reconnaissance drones in the Army signals that it has achieved full combat and support capabilities and realized deep integration with the Army's system-centric operations, Song Zhongping, a Chinese military affairs expert, told the Global Times on Friday.Large-scale formation deployment is expected to substantially lift operational effectiveness and deliver both precision strikes and assured strikes. Song said coordinated formation maneuvers enhance overall survivability and penetration odds, while the diverse UAVs within the formation can be assigned tailored mission profiles, thereby forging a synergistic mixed-unit combat capability.In addition to showcasing hardware deployed in the exercise, the documentary also offers a glimpse into some details. Zhao Lichuan, a member from a brigade of PLA Army, was involved in this operation.In the documentary, Zhao recalled that the USV's swift maneuvers made it hard to tell the craft apart from waves through the drone's camera, and the onboard computer failed to lock onto the target reliably.With a three-minute countdown to strike, Zhao switched to manual control, ultimately guiding the missile to a successful hit on the target.

Footage of the KVD002 locking onto the target Photo: Screenshot from CCTV News

Live‑fire targeting of moving maritime objectives off China's southeastern coast demonstrates the Army's high level of combat readiness, said Song, adding that this capability safeguards the country's southeastern waters, particularly the Taiwan Straits.This is not the first instance of the KVD002 carrying out maritime combat tasks. When this armed recon drone first made its public debut, some analysts said that it had likely participated in patrols and exercises around the island of Taiwan since 2022, identified then by the defense authority on the island as the CH-4.Song said the employment of KVD002 against maritime targets further signifies that it has acquired full-spectrum combat capability, encompassing not only traditional land-centric missions but also island-assault responsibilities, which underscores its evolving role as a multi-purpose combat force.