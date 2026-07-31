Bamboo drifting race

Athletes compete in a single-bamboo drifting contest at the provincial traditional ethnic minorities sports game held in Kaili, Southwest China's Guizhou Province, on July 29, 2026. Photo: VCG
Musical event featuring performing arts of Dong ethnic group held in Guizhou, SW China
A contestant crafts innovative Chinese cuisine at an international Chinese culinary championship held in Chengdu, Southwest China's Sichuan ...
A ceremony marking the 40th anniversary of the establishment of Minhe Hui and Tu autonomous county is held ...