PHOTO / CHINA
Bamboo drifting race
By VCG Published: Jul 31, 2026 11:15 PM
Athletes compete in a single-bamboo drifting contest at the provincial traditional ethnic minorities sports game held in Kaili, Southwest China's Guizhou Province, on July 29, 2026. Photo: VCG

Athletes compete in a single-bamboo drifting contest at the provincial traditional ethnic minorities sports game held in Kaili, Southwest China's Guizhou Province, on July 29, 2026. Photo: VCG




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