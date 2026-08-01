CCG conducts drills near Huangyan Dao including interdiction of forced entry, forced towing

An aerial drone photo taken on May 2, 2026 shows reefs in the territorial waters of China's Huangyan Dao in the South China Sea. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

The China Coast Guard (CCG) conducted drills on rights-protection law enforcement and management and control in the waters near China’s Huangyan Dao on Saturday, focusing on operations such as visit, board, search and seizure (VBSS), interdiction of forced entry, and forced towing, Jiang Lue, spokesperson for the CCG, said on Saturday.Huangyan Dao is an inherent part of China’s territory. The CCG will step up efforts in rights-protection law enforcement and management and control in the waters near Huangyan Dao, and resolutely safeguard China’s territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, Jiang said.Global Times