Six of top 10 men’s singles players to compete at China Open; Sinner has chance to defend title and make history

A poster of the 2026 China Open Photo: Courtesy of the organizing committee of the China Open

Six of the world's top 10 men's singles tennis players have confirmed their participation in this year's China Open, according to the organizers.The tickets for this year's China Open will go on sale at 10 am on Wednesday.The main draw of the China Open, an ATP 500 and WTA 1000 event, will kick off on September 28 at the National Tennis Center in Beijing. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the tournament.In the men's singles, World No. 1 and defending champion Jannik Sinner of Italy headlines a star-studded entry list featuring World No. 2 Alexander Zverev of Germany, Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada, Alex de Minaur of Australia and Daniil Medvedev of Russia, giving the tournament a stronger field than the Tokyo event held during the same period in Japan.Sinner has an opportunity to win his third title at an event for the first time at the China Open.China's Wang Xinyu has secured a direct entry into the women's singles based on her ranking, while veteran Zhang Shuai and reigning Wimbledon women's doubles champion Guo Hanyu are expected to compete in the doubles event.This year's ticket prices are largely unchanged from last year, Li Xuhua, general manager of China Open's promoting and operating company, told reporters.This year, the China Open has expanded its tournament system and diversified its competition structure, creating a four-week tennis carnival that caters to participants ranging from the world's top professional players to amateur enthusiasts.The ITF J300 event on the ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors will kick off the festivities on September 13. Wang Xinyu has won the title at this junior event. A newly added ITF MT400 World Tennis Masters Tour event for amateur players will follow, beginning on September 21, said the organizers."This year, we have dedicated an entire week to junior competition. By competing alongside their peers, young players will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in tennis culture, helping to foster a lasting passion for the sport," Li said."We also want to make the junior tournament more ceremonial and memorable. Junior players will be fully integrated into the player services program, allowing them to enjoy the same training, recovery and hospitality facilities as the world's top professionals. We hope this will give them a stronger sense of the tournament atmosphere and a more immersive competition and viewing experience for spectators," he said.One of the tournament's unique advantages lies in its open and interactive venue design, which allows fans to experience more than just the matches, Li noted.Unlike some tournaments where player areas and fan zones are separated by enclosed spaces, the National Tennis Center's layout creates more opportunities for spectators to observe players' training, preparation and off-court moments up close. This closer connection between players and fans not only helps athletes adapt to the competition environment more naturally but also offers audiences a rare glimpse into the lives of tennis stars beyond the court, creating a more immersive tournament experience, he said.