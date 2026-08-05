China launches first national security investigation in foreign trade, targeting imported office equipment installed with foreign system software

The Ministry of Commerce of China File photo: VCG

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) announced to initiate a foreign trade national security investigation into imported office equipment with printing and copying functions that is installed with foreign system software, effective Wednesday. This marks China's first national security investigation in foreign trade.The subject of the investigation is imported office equipment with printing and copying functions that is installed with foreign system software. Foreign system software refers to driver software and embedded software developed, tested, or maintained by foreign individuals or entities, according to the MOFCOM.In order to safeguard the order of foreign trade, the MOFCOM may, on its own or jointly with other relevant departments under the State Council, conduct investigations into matters concerning national security interests in foreign trade, in accordance with China's Foreign Trade Law.Preliminary information indicates that imported printing and copying office equipment installed with foreign system software may affect national security interests in foreign trade, which falls under the circumstances stipulated in the law, said the ministry.To assess the impact of goods, technologies and services in foreign trade on China's national security interests, the investigating authority may examine the import situation of the subject under investigation, the impact of the imported products, technologies or services on national security interests, as well as the impact of relevant foreign government policies and measures on China's national security interests.This investigation shall be concluded within 12 months from the date of the public announcement of the decision to initiate the investigation and may be extended under special circumstances, it noted.A spokesperson from the MOFCOM said on Wednesday that the investigating authority will conduct the investigation in accordance with the law, fully safeguard the rights and interests of all interested parties, and make an objective and impartial ruling based on the investigation findings, so as to firmly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of China's domestic industries and national security interests.Global Times