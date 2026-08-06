Argentine beef imports reach 50% of China’s safeguard quota: MOFCOM

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China’s Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) announced on Thursday that imports of beef from Argentina reached 50 percent of the set annual quota on August 5. Once Argentina’s beef imports reach the full quota, an additional 55 percent tariff will take effect three days afterward.China has had a country-specific quota for imported beef from countries including Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, New Zealand, Australia and the US, and a 55 percent extra tariff mechanism on volumes above the quota since January 2026.The safeguard measures on imported beef are designed to help the domestic industry weather current difficulties, rather than restrict normal trade. The country-specific quota system with additional tariffs on out-of-quota imports represents a moderate policy, the MOFCOM said.The measure offers relief to the domestic industry and creates room for its development, while addressing the legitimate demands of trading partners and minimizing disruptions to regular trade, the MOFCOM said.