SOURCE / COMPANIES
Exclusive: US actions seriously impede normal economic, trade exchanges between Chinese and US companies: Chinese embassy decries US plans to ban data center components imports and impose tariffs on polysilicon
By Global Times Published: Aug 06, 2026 11:17 AM
GT exclusive

GT exclusive

China firmly opposes the US' overstretching the concept of national security and abusing state power to unjustifiably suppress Chinese companies. Protectionism will not enhance US competitiveness, a spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in the US told the Global Times on Thursday.

The remarks were made in response to the US administration's reported plans to ban imports of new models of Chinese data center components while considering the establishment of a price floor and the imposition of tariffs on polysilicon and related products.

"What the US has done seriously impedes normal economic and trade exchanges between Chinese and American companies and serves the interests of no party, American businesses and consumers included. China will continue to firmly safeguard the lawful and legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies," the embassy spokesperson said.

Global Times
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