Unitree Robotics prices Shanghai IPO at 150.80 yuan per share; DeepSeek becomes a strategic placement investor

Visitors watch two humanoid robots from Unitree Robotics engage in a boxing match at the 4th China International Supply Chain Expo in Beijing on June 24, 2026. Photo: Chi Jingyi/GT

Chinese robotics company Unitree Robotics has set the price for its initial public offering (IPO) on Shanghai's STAR Market at 150.80 yuan ($22.3) per share, seeking to raise 6.1 billion yuan, according to a filing made public on Thursday.The deal is set to make it ⁠China's first mainland-listed maker of humanoid ⁠robots.The IPO subscription starts on August 10, with payment due by August 12. The company plans to issue about 40.44 million shares, representing 10 percent of its enlarged share capital after the offering, according to the filing.According to the company's previous prospectus, the proceeds will be used for projects involving the research and development of intelligent robot models and robotic bodies, the development of new intelligent robot products, and the construction of an intelligent robot manufacturing base, the Xinhua News Agency reported.Based on the offering price determined by Unitree Robotics, the total strategic placement subscription commitment amounts to about 8.08 million shares, accounting for 20 percent of the total shares issued in this offering, according to the filing.Notably, DeepSeek's parent company, Hangzhou DeepSeek Artificial Intelligence Basic Technology Research Co, also became strategic placement investors in Unitree Robotics' latest issuance. The company was allocated 933,400 shares, with an allocation amount of 141 million yuan.Unitree Robotics announced the results of its strategic placement on Thursday, showing that nine investors had participated. Among them were Hangzhou DeepSeek Artificial Intelligence Basic Technology Research Co, Tencent, PetroChina, and China Southern Power Grid Co, according to Jiemian News.In its announcement, Unitree Robotics said that bringing in strategic investors would create conditions for deeper joint research and development. The company added that if leading companies in large AI models were involved, it would focus on R&D and product development in AI foundation models and embodied intelligence.By combining the technical strengths of both sides, the company said, the partnership would improve embodied robots' ability to understand complex scenarios and enhance their generalization capabilities, jointly advancing technological progress toward artificial general intelligence.As of Wednesday, all strategic investors participating in Unitree Robotics' placement had paid their subscription funds in full and on time, including state-backed entities such as the National Council for Social Security Fund, CNPC Kunlun Capital Co, China Southern Power Grid Industry and Finance Holding Group Co, and Tianyi Capital Holding Co.On June 1, the Hangzhou-based robot maker received approval for its IPO application on the STAR Market, completing its listing review in just 73 days and marking one of the fastest approval timelines for a hard-tech IPO on China's A-share market in recent years, according to domestic media outlets reports.After its ‌planned Shanghai IPO, Unitree Robotics is expected to be valued at more than 50 billion yuan, according to a report by CITIC Securities.Unitree Robotics expects its revenue to range between 1.052 billion yuan and 1.128 billion yuan in the first half of 2026. Net profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company, excluding non-recurring gains and losses, is projected to stand between 236 million yuan and 283 million yuan, the Xinhua News Agency reported.Global Times