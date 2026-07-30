China’s Unitree Robotics sets August 10 subscription for Shanghai IPO, moving a step closer to listing

People take photos of the G1 humanoid robot at the Unitree offline store in Beijing on April 30, 2026. Photo: Tao Mingyang/GT

China's humanoid robotics giant Unitree Robotics said on Thursday evening that it plans to open subscriptions for an initial public offering (IPO) on Shanghai's STAR ⁠Market on August 10, after the company's IPO application was approved for registration by the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), moving a step closer to listing.According to the company's statement, it plans to issue 40.446 million shares, accounting for 10 percent of its total shares after the offering, which will bring its total share capital to 404.464 million shares. The preliminary inquiry date is set for August 5, while the online and offline subscription date is scheduled for August 10.Commenting on the Unitree Robotics' IPO, Liu Dingding, a veteran tech industry analyst, told the Global Times on Thursday that the company is one of the most valuable players in this field, as it represents a combination of multiple high-value sectors, including precision manufacturing, robotics, artificial intelligence and other cutting-edge technologies.After its listing, the company is highly likely to see its stock surge, with its market capitalization expected to exceed hundred-billion yuan in the short term, Liu estimated.The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) greenlit the company's initial public offering (IPO) registration in early July, according to a notice on its official website.More hard-tech companies have recently gone public or advanced toward IPOs, reflecting stronger capital market support for technology innovation enterprises.Recently, another Chinese technology giant ChangXin Memory Technologies gained huge market attention over its surging after its listing on Monday. The share price of the Chinese chipmaker surged more than 471 percent to 49.50 yuan ($7.31) per share on Monday's opening, the first day it debuts on Shanghai's STAR market.Meanwhile, after completing multiple funding rounds within six months, Moonshot AI, a leading Chinese open-source large language model developer behind Kimi, is accelerating its path toward an IPO. The company recently completed its Series F financing round, which is expected to be its final funding round before listing, pushing its pre-money valuation to $50 billion, the Securities Times reported.The IPO progress of hard-tech companies reflects stronger capital market support for tech innovation firms, helping them boost R&D, expand scale and accelerate commercialization. Liu said that as AI, robotics and semiconductor industries grow rapidly, more domestic hard-tech companies with core technologies and growth potential are expected to tap capital markets to drive innovation and industrialization.Global Times