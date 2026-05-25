Shanghai Stock Exchange to review Unitree Robotics IPO on June 1, with over 4.2 billion yuan fundraising plan

People take photos of the G1 humanoid robot at the Unitree offline store in Beijing on April 30, 2026. Photo: Tao Mingyang/GT

The Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) announced on Monday that its Listing Review Committee will convene the 31st listing review meeting of 2026 on June 1 to examine the initial public offering application of Chinese humanoid maker Unitree Robotics.On the same day, Unitree officially disclosed the draft prospectus for its STAR Market listing. The company posted revenue of 1.699 billion yuan ($250.045 million) in 2025 and net profit attributable to shareholders excluding non-recurring gains and losses of 590 million yuan, with a gross profit margin of 60.13 percent for its core businesses, according to a company statement sent to the Global Times.The company's IPO application was formally accepted by the SSE on March 20, 2026, and it has completed responses to two rounds of pre-review inquiries from the exchange.Under the IPO plan, Unitree intends to issue no fewer than 40.4464 million new shares and raise 4.202 billion yuan. The proceeds will mainly be directed toward core technology breakthroughs and long-term strategic development, with a particular focus on large AI models for intelligent robotics, said the statement.Chinese humanoid robot manufacturers are accelerating their listing plans amid intensifying competition in embodied AI. UBTech Robotics was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange main board in 2023. Meanwhile, IPO applications from Leju Robotics and DEEP Robotics have already been accepted respectively by the ChiNext board of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange and the STAR Market of the SSE, according to the Securities Times.Meanwhile, according to the Economic Information Daily under the Xinhua News Agency, AgiBot has chosen to accelerate capitalization through the acquisition of a controlling stake in a listed company. Galbot, whose humanoid robots appeared at China's 2026 Spring Festival Gala, announced a new 2.5-billion-yuan financing round in March this year via its official WeChat account, further consolidating its position as the world's highest-valued unlisted humanoid robotics company.