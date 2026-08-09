China's CPI up 0.5 pct in July

China's consumer price index (CPI), a main gauge of inflation, rose 0.5 percent year on year in July, official data showed Sunday.



The core CPI, which excludes food and energy prices, increased 0.9 percent year on year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).



Influenced by international imported factors, CPI in July edged down 0.1 percent on a month-on-month basis, the NBS data revealed.



Sunday's data also showed that China's producer price index, which measures costs for goods at the factory gate, went up 3.5 percent year on year in July.

