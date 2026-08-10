Consumer-oriented embodied AI model developer secures 500 million yuan funding in China

Robots conduct logistics and warehousing scenario training at an embodied intelligence exhibition center in Hangzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province, on June 11, 2026. Photo: VCG

Consumer-oriented embodied AI model developer Noin Intelligence announced a 500-million-yuan ($74.1 million) Angel++ funding round on Monday, the company said in a statement, marking another major capital inflow into embodied AI models as investors turn their attention toward the "brains" behind robots.According to the statement, the company plans to channel the funding into developing more generalizable embodied AI models, advancing iterations of its GLOW generative model, and accelerating product validation and mass production.Industry experts noted that a broader shift in the robotics race, with competition moving beyond hardware performance toward the development of core intelligence capabilities. While hardware forms the physical foundation of robots, embodied AI models determine their ability to perceive, learn, reason and adapt in real-world environments, making them a key factor in unlocking future opportunities.The funding momentum extends beyond Noin Intelligence, with several other companies recently securing major financing rounds that are largely focused on advancing their AI models.On August 3, Wuxi-based embodied intelligence company DISCOVER Robotics secured a $100 million Angel+ funding round, shortly after completing its initial angel financing of more than $100 million, according to Wuxi Fabu, the official WeChat account of the local government.The company later introduced ORION, a hierarchical embodied intelligence foundation model, as well as LOOP, a virtual-real hybrid data closed-loop system, and DISCOVERSE, a high-fidelity simulator. The solutions are designed to tackle two major challenges facing the embodied intelligence — data scarcity and limited generalization — and accelerate the development of more capable AI systems, according to Wuxi Fabu.In addition, according to industry media reports on August 3, Ant Lingbo, Ant Group's embodied intelligence subsidiary, has launched its first round of financing, seeking to raise 1.5 billion yuan.The company aims to complete a second funding round by the end of this year. The company later confirmed to media that it was in discussions with investors, saying that as a core initiative of Ant Group's embodied intelligence strategy, it will continue to focus on developing general-purpose robotic brains, increase investment in embodied-native technology pathways, and accelerate industrial deployment.The shift is also reflected in the fundraising priorities of publicly listed candidates.Notably, Unitree Robotics, which has recently drawn widespread attention from the capital market, officially opened IPO subscriptions on Monday. According to its prospectus registration document disclosed by the Shanghai Stock Exchange on June 2, the company plans to raise 4.202 billion yuan through the IPO, with nearly half of the proceeds earmarked for its intelligent robot model R&D project.Of the total proceeds, 2.02 billion yuan will be allocated to the intelligent robot model development project, significantly exceeding the 1.11 billion yuan planned for robot body R&D, highlighting the company's focus on developing the AI capabilities that power robots.Wang Peng, an associate research fellow at the Beijing Academy of Social Sciences, said the latest financing trend shows that capital is reassessing where the core value of robotics lies. Investors are increasingly moving beyond robot hardware itself and treating embodied AI models and robotic "brains" as high-value assets, with capital flowing more toward software, algorithms and intelligence capabilities, he told the Global Times on Monday.The valuation framework is also being reshaped, with investors paying greater attention to real-world deployment, customer adoption and repeat demand rather than hardware specifications or corporate narratives alone. Whether robots can operate reliably in real application scenarios has become a key benchmark for investment decisions, Wang said.He added that increased investment in embodied AI models and generative world models could help address the structural gap between general-purpose AI models and physical-world interaction by expanding the supply of real-world interaction data. Capital is also increasingly favoring companies aligned with the country's long-term industrial priorities and emerging industry development plans, he said.According to data from IT industry research platform ITjuzi.com, financing in China's embodied intelligence sector totaled 93.5 billion yuan in the first half of 2026, surpassing 90 billion yuan and marking a fivefold increase from the same period in 2025. The number of financing deals reached 322, up 137 percent year-on-year.As China enters the first year of its 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-30), policy priorities are placing greater emphasis on developing emerging industries, with the country accelerating AI development and promoting its integration with various sectors, Chinese experts noted. Meanwhile, as global AI development enters a new stage driven by broader applications and deeper industry integration, embodied intelligence is expected to unlock significant growth potential.Driven by policy support and rapid industry evolution, the nation's upstream and downstream segments of the AI industry have gained momentum, achieving notable progress.According to a Bloomberg's Monday report, China's humanoid robot makers commanded more than 97 percent of global shipments in the first half of 2026, according to new industry data affirming the country's early lead against US rivals in the burgeoning field.Meanwhile, global humanoid robot shipments totaled roughly 19,100 units in the first half of 2026, more than triple the 5,100 units shipped in the same period last year, according to data from Smart Analytics Global. Data further noted the California-based research firm expects shipments to rise to around 60,000 units this year and reach half a million by 2030.