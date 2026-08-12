PLA Navy's 49th escort taskforce departs for Gulf of Aden, Somalia waters

An image of PLA Navy's guided-missile destroyer Kunming (Hull 172) Photo: China Military Online

The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy's 49th escort taskforce set sail from a military port in Sanya, South China's Hainan Province on Wednesday, heading for the Gulf of Aden and waters off Somalia to relieve the 48th escort taskforce and continue escort missions, according to the Xinhua News Agency.At around 10:30 am, the taskforce vessels cast off and slowly departed from the pier. On deck, the escort personnel stood in crisp formation, waving farewell to their families and the motherland, Xinhua said.The 49th escort taskforce is composed of naval forces from the PLA Southern Theater Command, including the guided-missile destroyer Kunming, the guided-missile frigate Yueyang and the large far-sea comprehensive supply ship Luomahu, with two shipborne helicopters and dozens of special operations personnel aboard. All three vessels were independently designed and built by China, with the Kunming undertaking an escort mission for the first time, said Xinhua.According to a CCTV News report, China's first Type 052D destroyer, the Kunming, entered service with the PLA Navy on March 21, 2014. The vessel possesses strong regional air defense and anti-surface warfare capabilities.During the mission preparation phase, the task force command post closely monitored the potential risks, challenges and actual threats that the escort mission might face. In accordance with the requirements of full-element combat-oriented training, the taskforce conducted targeted training including live weapon exercises, accompanying escort and underway replenishment, Xinhua reported.China's Ministry of National Defense said on Tuesday that the PLA Navy is committed to building and supporting a maritime community with a shared future and contributing to the security of global sea lanes as well as regional peace and stability.In line with relevant UN Nations Security Council resolutions, China has maintained a regular naval escort presence in the Gulf of Aden and waters off Somalia since 2008 to safeguard the security of international shipping routes, escorting over 7,000 Chinese and foreign vessels and rescuing, protecting or assisting ships in distress, Xinhua said.The naval ships also participated in evacuations of Chinese citizens and foreign nationals from some war-torn countries, the report said.Global Times