China's NEV monthly sales share exceeds 60 pct for first time

An aerial drone photo taken on May 29, 2026 shows new energy vehicles waiting for shipment at Nantong Port in Nantong, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo: Xinhua)

China's new-energy vehicle (NEV) sales in July accounted for more than 60 percent of the monthly new car sales for the first time, while the cumulative share for the first seven months also surpassed 50 percent, industry data showed on Wednesday.In July alone, NEV output and sales reached over 1.57 million and 1.56 million units, up 26.8 percent and 23.7 percent year on year, according to data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.