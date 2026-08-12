China notes positive comments from Spanish govt over SAIC Motor project, urges fair business environment: FM

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

China noted that the central and local governments of Spain have made positive comments about the project, and China stands ready to continue deepening practical cooperation with Spain under the principles of mutual respect and mutual benefit, Guo Jiakun, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said on Wednesday.Guo made the remarks in response to a foreign media inquiry regarding reports that China's auto company SAIC Motor plans to set up in Spain's Ferrol its first factory in Europe, but due to the project's proximity to sensitive military and ship-building facilities, the Spanish government is evaluating the investment from economic, industrial, employment and national security perspectives."We hope Spain will provide a fair, just and non-discriminatory environment for Chinese businesses," said Guo.Global Times