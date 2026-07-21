FM responds to reports of China-Panama maritime agreement renewal, says cooperation serves both peoples

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian at the press conference on March 24, 2026

China always develops its relations with Panama under the principles of equality, mutual benefit and win-win cooperation, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Tuesday, when commenting on reports that the two countries have reached consensus on renewing their maritime agreement, as well as on any progress regarding Panama-flagged vessels being held at Chinese ports. China always develops its relations with Panama under the principles of equality, mutual benefit and win-win cooperation, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Tuesday, when commenting on reports that the two countries have reached consensus on renewing their maritime agreement, as well as on any progress regarding Panama-flagged vessels being held at Chinese ports.

"Strengthening exchanges and cooperation between China and Panama across various fields serves the interests of both countries and meets the shared expectations of the two peoples," Lin said, adding that specific questions should be referred to China's competent authorities.

Global Times